Spinnaker Trust Has Increased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Spinnaker Trust increased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) stake by 86.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 3,123 shares as Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 6,745 shares with $875,000 value, up from 3,622 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co now has $108.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 3.71M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 21/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 10/05/2018 – Inside INdiana Business: BREAKING: Eli Lilly acquires California-based ARMO BioSciences in a $1.6 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 30.69% above currents $39.79 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. See Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) latest ratings:

Spinnaker Trust decreased Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) stake by 75,696 shares to 1.06 million valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci India (INDA) stake by 55,093 shares and now owns 323,535 shares. Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Receives US FDA Approval for Taltz® (ixekizumab) for the Treatment of Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million on Tuesday, March 26. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.35 million shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.