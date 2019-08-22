Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $514,215 as Share Value Rose; Ulysses Management Has Lifted Its Ericsson (ERIC) Holding by $496,800

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 6.90M shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 54,514 shares to 602,733 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Securities has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Allen Holdings Inc Ny has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 3.09% or 161,304 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.34% or 12.59 million shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York has 676,437 shares. Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability owns 41,598 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Longer Investments holds 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,185 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.08 million shares. Welch Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com Ny invested in 1,990 shares. 58,946 are owned by Harvey Mngmt. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has 10,055 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 3.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).