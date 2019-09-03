Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased International Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Raised By $693,977 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased International Business Machines (IBM) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as International Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 14,781 shares with $2.09M value, down from 17,165 last quarter. International Business Machines now has $116.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 1.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 16,139 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 94,227 shares with $4.11M value, up from 78,088 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $43.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 5.69 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Spinnaker Trust increased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,600 shares to 26,415 valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 23,841 shares and now owns 345,217 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 10,061 shares stake. Cetera Ltd Liability reported 36,483 shares. Apriem holds 2,303 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 12,437 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,228 were accumulated by Burke & Herbert Bankshares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3,574 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha stated it has 24,101 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,287 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability holds 4,828 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 43,446 shares. Finemark Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Howard Cap Mngmt holds 9,378 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Oakworth invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.02% above currents $134.35 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34B for 12.44 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 54.96% above currents $31.73 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) stake by 7,079 shares to 33,449 valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 3,793 shares and now owns 13,739 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.