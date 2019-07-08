Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased General Elec Co (GE) Stake; Harmonic (HLIT) Sentiment Is 1.79

Harmonic Inc (HLIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 68 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 38 decreased and sold their stakes in Harmonic Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 75.14 million shares, up from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Harmonic Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 27 Increased: 52 New Position: 16.

Spinnaker Trust decreased General Elec Co (GE) stake by 36.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as General Elec Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 82,313 shares with $822,000 value, down from 130,601 last quarter. General Elec Co now has $89.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 21.23M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone owns 10,462 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 840,868 shares. Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oakworth Capital holds 20,993 shares. Moreover, Pzena Invest Management Llc has 3.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 19,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Accredited Investors holds 49,737 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Middleton And Incorporated Ma has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Perigon Wealth Lc owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,858 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,189 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.13% or 3,667 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Liability Co reported 12,604 shares stake. First Foundation reported 39,453 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, March 5. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $6 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. for 5.84 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 71,323 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 0.69% invested in the company for 500,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. has invested 0.31% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 156,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 103,227 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic

