Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Stake By $955,306; Centene (CNC) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Centene Corp (CNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 277 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 267 sold and reduced their stakes in Centene Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 383.18 million shares, down from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Centene Corp in top ten holdings increased from 9 to 17 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 188 Increased: 187 New Position: 90.

Spinnaker Trust decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust sold 5,522 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 582,315 shares with $100.94 million value, down from 587,837 last quarter. 3M Company now has $91.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 3.18 million shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Spinnaker Trust increased Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB) stake by 54,692 shares to 1.44 million valued at $74.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) stake by 23,122 shares and now owns 120,837 shares. Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $177.63’s average target is 12.15% above currents $158.38 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.68 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.21M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 16.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation for 38,043 shares. Jet Capital Investors L P owns 753,740 shares or 7.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Associates Inc Mo has 6.68% invested in the company for 804,997 shares. The New York-based Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has invested 6.26% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.

