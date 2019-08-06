Spinnaker Trust Has Cut International Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $336,144 as Stock Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 119,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2,470 shares to 9,771 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ) by 7,175 shares to 85,900 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

