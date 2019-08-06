Spinnaker Trust Has Cut General Elec Co (GE) Position; Rr Partners LP Decreased By $1.16 Million Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Position

Spinnaker Trust decreased General Elec Co (GE) stake by 36.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as General Elec Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 82,313 shares with $822,000 value, down from 130,601 last quarter. General Elec Co now has $83.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 5.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit

Rr Partners Lp decreased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,600 shares as Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 266,600 shares with $55.24 million value, down from 272,200 last quarter. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc now has $8.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 16,073 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 2.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.05% or 68,895 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Greatmark Inv Partners Incorporated owns 45,742 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 144,366 were accumulated by Grimes Company. Putnam Invs Ltd Company reported 3.64M shares stake. Coldstream Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Torch Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Korea Inv has 0.3% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 73,324 shares. Interactive Financial has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regions Corporation holds 710,890 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Spinnaker Trust increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,638 shares to 49,178 valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,615 shares and now owns 16,833 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by CFRA on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight” rating.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Ingalls had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 8. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.