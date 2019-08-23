Spinnaker Trust Has Cut General Elec Co (GE) Holding by $434,592; Edgepoint Investment Group Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Lowered by $202.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.58M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 154,240 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,101 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 18,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 28,371 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 0% or 5,133 shares. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 202,281 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 9,392 shares. Principal Fincl Group has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 6,113 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Robotti Robert stated it has 0.23% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 75,194 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 10,226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 904,986 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Com accumulated 13,335 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19 million shares, valued at $782.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Communication Ser (FCOM) by 26,553 shares to 119,035 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

