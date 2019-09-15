Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $339,998; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Held by Ally Financial Inc

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,726 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 1.48% or 1.50M shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Legacy Cap Partners Inc owns 34,180 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 691 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,584 shares. 11,182 were reported by Hodges Cap Management. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 40,291 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,040 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co owns 542,012 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,600 shares or 0% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 322,818 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,177 shares to 146,231 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,714 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).