Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Stake; Last Week Terex (TEX) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. See Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) latest ratings:

Spinnaker Trust increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 10.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 2,600 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 26,415 shares with $3.25M value, up from 23,815 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $234.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY

Spinnaker Trust decreased Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) stake by 10,428 shares to 76,057 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 24,861 shares and now owns 648,640 shares. Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples (FSTA) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 538 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rnc Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.26% or 380,089 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beacon Group holds 16,398 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush reported 42,531 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Brandywine Tru invested in 0.56% or 5,129 shares. Fundx Inv Grp has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,578 are owned by Accredited Investors. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 684,853 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi reported 24,198 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 0.6% stake. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sun Life stated it has 12,625 shares. Foster And Motley reported 45,313 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 18 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Societe Generale maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It currently has negative earnings. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 10,083 shares. 108,966 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 46,823 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Stifel stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 272,100 were reported by Franklin Inc. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 10,081 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0.01% or 40,755 shares in its portfolio. 3,628 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,923 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 643,675 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. 409 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $12,736 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought 8 shares worth $243. HENRY BRIAN J bought 76 shares worth $2,305. Another trade for 1.10M shares valued at $34.69M was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.