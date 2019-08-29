Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $313,563; Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position By $1.49 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 34,625 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 3.82 million shares with $167.00M value, up from 3.79 million last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $17.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 2.88 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China

Spinnaker Trust increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 823 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 2,565 shares with $978,000 value, up from 1,742 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 19.08% above currents $359.97 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 40.59% above currents $31.68 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, June 25. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Buy”. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Thursday, March 7. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MCHI, YUMC, EDU, CTRP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.