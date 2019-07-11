Spinnaker Trust Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $514,215 as Share Price Rose; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 112,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,615 shares to 16,833 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,862 are held by Nottingham Advisors. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). F&V Management Llc invested 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aimz Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 42,374 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.42% or 50,245 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W owns 59,759 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Old Natl Bankshares In invested in 251,388 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Wisconsin Lc reported 29,768 shares stake. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,063 shares. 3,540 are held by Ionic Cap Limited Liability Company. Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,821 shares. 5,005 are held by Adirondack Research & Mgmt Incorporated. Fiera Capital Corporation has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Associates Inc reported 191,985 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 53,311 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd reported 910 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 71,936 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,359 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 105 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,343 shares. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated owns 12,265 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. 78 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,236 shares. Psagot House Limited accumulated 584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 549,949 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Navellier & Associates invested in 0.91% or 10,266 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 210,042 shares.