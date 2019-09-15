Spinnaker Trust Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $893,927; Valuation Declined; Boyar Asset Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $332,633 as Valuation Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 20,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 52,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 73,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,232 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Com holds 97,952 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 137,047 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. 877,767 are owned by Fiduciary Comm. First Allied Advisory Service holds 1.4% or 302,831 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 5.49M shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Next Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 2.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Cap Management Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,753 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 156,677 were reported by Northstar Inv Ltd Liability. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 1.24M shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc owns 370,977 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated holds 93,639 shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Texas Yale reported 52,179 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 409,475 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Company reported 1.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Torch Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 45,018 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 105,569 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Lc holds 0.33% or 15,741 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd accumulated 34.36M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP invested in 42,809 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 44,657 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 2.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Texas Money Management invested in 50,883 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Fin stated it has 6.64 million shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 926,405 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

