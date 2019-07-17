Spinnaker Trust Decreased By $336,144 Its International Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Its Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) stake by 25.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,600 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK)’s stock declined 0.38%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 45,210 shares with $6.65 million value, down from 60,810 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp. now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 312,641 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board

Spinnaker Trust decreased International Business Machines (IBM) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as International Business Machines (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 14,781 shares with $2.09M value, down from 17,165 last quarter. International Business Machines now has $127.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 earnings per share, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive On Deck Capital’s (NYSE:ONDK) Share Price Down By 47%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Deckers Outdoor Stock Jumped 15.7% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillarâ„¢ with Limited-Edition Children’s Collection – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 3,085 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.19% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 25,580 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 60 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 103,585 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 205 shares. 253,954 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.1% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,881 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 122,584 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 3,723 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Spark Mgmt Limited Liability owns 42,681 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 5,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 30,399 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $16900 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) stake by 26,784 shares to 162,457 valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nomad Foods Ltd. stake by 196,400 shares and now owns 2.83 million shares. Tactile Sys Technology Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De owns 653,575 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Old Point Trust And Financial Svcs N A stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New England And invested 0.92% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mairs & Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Of Vermont has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 7,602 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Conning Inc reported 22,568 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc accumulated 2,881 shares. Community Services Group Ltd Liability reported 3,106 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Lc holds 45,440 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,135 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 4,821 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17.