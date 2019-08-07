Spinnaker Trust Cut Stake in General Elec Co (GE) by $434,592; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 64,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.02M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 175,575 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 32.59M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 5,925 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 10,126 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 98,903 shares. First Republic stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 24,328 are owned by Westpac Corporation. Optimum Invest reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 0.02% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 220,109 shares stake. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.19% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 666,754 shares. Aperio Ltd has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9,339 shares to 422,917 shares, valued at $30.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 15,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (NYSE:UHT).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,330 shares to 18,926 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.