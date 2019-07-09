Spinnaker Trust Cut Holding in International Business Machines (IBM) by $336,144; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $6.53 Million; Market Value Declined

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 1.80 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 544,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.31M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.08 million, up from 7.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 14.03 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00M shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 91,791 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 64,656 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Huntington Savings Bank holds 2,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 3.84 million shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 1.58 million shares. Conning reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). American National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 11,995 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 4.30M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fin holds 0.01% or 2,474 shares. Tower (Trc) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Amp Capital Invsts owns 394,786 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. On Friday, June 7 QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 50,000 shares. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 823 shares to 2,565 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Vietnam Etf by 19,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ).