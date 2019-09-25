Spinnaker Trust Boosted Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $339,998; As Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Stock Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Raised Stake by $366,240

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 2.30M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 23,281 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 16,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 97,048 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 270,474 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oak Associate Ltd Oh owns 8,625 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 235 shares. Dupont Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 692,896 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Centre Asset Limited Co has 1.93% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 143,220 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp owns 7,242 shares. 1.33 million are owned by Strs Ohio. Independent Franchise Llp invested in 8.82M shares or 5.09% of the stock. Cognios Ltd Liability Co owns 37,914 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Blume Cap Mngmt invested in 0.63% or 22,120 shares. Piedmont reported 4,514 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 106,716 shares to 37,276 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 16,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,369 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 120 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.25% or 496,939 shares. 8,042 were accumulated by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Bath Savings Tru owns 4,529 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 31,162 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.27% or 38.35M shares. Moreover, Theleme Ptnrs Llp has 23.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10.33M shares. 7,500 are held by Godshalk Welsh Inc. Bruni J V has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 9,353 were reported by Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,362 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.83% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 11.19M were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Group Llp.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,120 shares to 16,448 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,461 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

