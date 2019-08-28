Spinnaker Trust Boosted By $397,056 Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Spinnaker Trust increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spinnaker Trust acquired 3,102 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Spinnaker Trust holds 53,925 shares with $6.95 million value, up from 50,823 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $310 highest and $230 lowest target. $270’s average target is -14.12% below currents $314.38 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Friday, March 15 report. See Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $230 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $310 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $43.57 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

The stock increased 0.51% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $314.38. About 371,508 shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 24.97% above currents $124.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment holds 89,766 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Communication owns 16,567 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Css Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.12% or 15,655 shares. North Amer Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 181,535 shares. Miller Mngmt Lp reported 17,500 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 72,078 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co has 1.26 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 34,832 are held by Communications Of Oklahoma. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Company owns 0.67% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,846 shares. 14,175 were reported by Wilkins Counsel. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10.37M shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 1.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stifel Financial invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 3.70 million shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.19% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust decreased Ishares Msci India (INDA) stake by 55,093 shares to 323,535 valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) stake by 34,310 shares and now owns 359,919 shares. Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) was reduced too.

