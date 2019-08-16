Spindletop Capital Lowered Position in American Intl Group (AIG) as Share Value Rose; As Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Upped Stake by $1.56 Million

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 117,228 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 108,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 939,462 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 4.06 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 271,677 shares. Fiera Capital owns 5,999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers owns 415 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 125 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.61% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 217,314 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 15,168 shares stake. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 6,985 shares. British Columbia Management reported 242,546 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.02% or 4,200 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brinker has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jane Street Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amp Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth invested in 51 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 135,753 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) stated it has 4,807 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 900 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.21% or 1,351 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,352 shares. Capital Interest Invsts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Scout Invests Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 158,209 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.03% or 2,495 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest has 0.52% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First In accumulated 130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 58,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.