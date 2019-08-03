Spindletop Capital Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Robotti Robert Has Lifted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $482,085

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.99M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500.

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.61M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares to 620,135 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 11.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

