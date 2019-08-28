Spindletop Capital Has Trimmed Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by $1.29 Million; Somerville Kurt F Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 1.14M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 94,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33 million, down from 97,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $277.21. About 1.15 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Gradient Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Somerset Trust holds 0.42% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 18,691 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Howe Rusling has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,800 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Lc invested in 0.12% or 1.09 million shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smithfield invested in 0.02% or 4,251 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.57% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.58M shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Landscape Mgmt Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,561 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.04% or 32,839 shares. Clough Cap Prns LP has invested 0.65% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $4.22 million was made by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 217,105 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 4.20 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 9,655 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.26% or 11,983 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 6,062 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 7.03% stake. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt invested in 2.58% or 1,200 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,445 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company owns 33,140 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 435,747 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 2,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.