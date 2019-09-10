Spindletop Capital Has Trimmed American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Systemax (SYX) Sentiment Is 0.95

Systemax Inc (SYX) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 37 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and decreased stakes in Systemax Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 10.48 million shares, up from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Systemax Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 25 New Position: 12.

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Spindletop Capital Llc holds 275,000 shares with $11.84 million value, down from 305,000 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $45.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.08 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. $51,710 worth of stock was bought by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $866.60 million for 13.21 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 5.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 58,703 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Analysts await Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SYX’s profit will be $14.99 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality.