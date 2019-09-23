Spindletop Capital Has Lowered Stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Shares Declined; Fiserv Com (FISV) Position Has Upped by Appleton Partners Inc

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 25,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 34,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 9,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 727,978 shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 14,975 shares to 30,314 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,872 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23M for 10.76 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

