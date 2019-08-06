Spindletop Capital Has Cut Its Position in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Shares Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose, Kylin Management Has Boosted Stake by $31.21 Million

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 83,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.81. About 623,162 shares traded or 24.29% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 2.43 million shares traded or 88.56% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26 million for 10.35 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. 900 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares with value of $199,007 were bought by Clendening John S.

