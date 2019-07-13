Spindletop Capital Decreased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Price Rose, Covalent Partners Upped Position by $366,396

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Uss Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bridgeway Management owns 901,752 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Rockland Tru Com has 0.26% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 57,248 shares. 307 were reported by Shelton Mgmt. Carroll Associates holds 0% or 636 shares in its portfolio. 44,573 are held by Cheviot Value Management Ltd. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4,028 shares. 128,369 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Amp Limited has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Assetmark owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 897 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 125 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com invested in 350 shares. Nomura Holding invested in 11,216 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 46,718 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Intl Group has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). First Mercantile Tru owns 5,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 15,395 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 31,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Barr E S & has invested 1.91% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,434 shares stake. 169 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Axa holds 0.01% or 33,979 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Int, a New Jersey-based fund reported 86,942 shares. Sandler Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt North America, New York-based fund reported 55,559 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

