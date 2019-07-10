Spindletop Capital Cut Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.29 Million as Shares Declined

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 1.03 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.90 million, down from 1,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $352.17. About 1.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alternative Capital Not Hindering Munich Re’s Cyber Growth (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,767 shares. City Holding holds 650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei reported 871,144 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 952,667 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Miles Cap Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.36% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Personal Svcs stated it has 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,129 shares. Utah Retirement System has 168,035 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 135,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.47M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 336,551 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.64 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap stated it has 4,670 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 6,276 are held by Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership. Sol Cap Comm has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,542 shares. Farmers Bancorp holds 0.05% or 233 shares. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 22,972 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1,019 shares. Chilton Cap Management reported 1,450 shares stake. Moreover, First Western Cap Mngmt has 4.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 853 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Loews has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 395,130 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,997 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Boeing Stock Popped 5.5% on Tuesday – Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.