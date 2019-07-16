Spindletop Capital Cut Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Spindletop Capital Llc holds 275,000 shares with $11.84 million value, down from 305,000 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 965,876 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD

Among 8 analysts covering Meggitt (LON:MGGT), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meggitt had 18 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 500 target. The stock of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and GBX 465 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 592.00 New Target: GBX 662.00 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 599.00 New Target: GBX 592.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 599.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 481,255 shares. Consulta Ltd has 1.25 million shares for 5.34% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0.37% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbr Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 29,171 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,496 shares. Mrj Capital holds 1.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 51,819 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.06% or 271,677 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 25,685 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office has 64,759 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 26,703 shares. 307 were reported by Shelton Management. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Paragon Capital Limited holds 7,180 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.09% or 373,782 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,491 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. Argus Research downgraded the shares of AIG in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M also bought $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.22 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.46% or GBX 13.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 557.2. About 1.24M shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.33 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 24.44 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

Another recent and important Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Meggitt PLC’s (LON:MGGT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019.