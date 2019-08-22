SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

We are comparing SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.21 N/A -0.85 0.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 44 2.74 N/A 1.46 33.67

Table 1 demonstrates SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has a 4.77 beta, while its volatility is 377.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. Its rival Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 4 respectively. Cirrus Logic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Cirrus Logic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s average price target is $54, while its potential downside is -1.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.2% respectively. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 45.95%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83%

For the past year SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Summary

Cirrus Logic Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.