SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Specialized companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.21 N/A -0.85 0.00 CEVA Inc. 26 8.95 N/A 0.01 2525.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1% CEVA Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is 377.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.77. CEVA Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, CEVA Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. CEVA Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and CEVA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CEVA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CEVA Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 9.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares and 90% of CEVA Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 45.95% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are CEVA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78% CEVA Inc. -4.8% 12.7% 11.57% -1.84% -8.01% 25.76%

For the past year SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than CEVA Inc.

Summary

CEVA Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property (IP) technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and IoT devices, advanced imaging, computer vision, and sound/voice/audio applications for a range IoT applications; platform solutions for serial storage technology; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.