SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Specialized that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.24 N/A -0.85 0.00 Canadian Solar Inc. 21 0.43 N/A 2.90 7.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1% Canadian Solar Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 377.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 4.77 beta. Competitively, Canadian Solar Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Canadian Solar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Canadian Solar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Solar Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Canadian Solar Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 average target price and a 0.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.8% of Canadian Solar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 45.95%. Competitively, 31% are Canadian Solar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78% Canadian Solar Inc. 3.44% -4.27% 3.34% 2.06% 62.13% 48.68%

For the past year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Canadian Solar Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Canadian Solar Inc. beats SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.