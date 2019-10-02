SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) Reaches $3.50 After 5.00% Down Move; CINEPLEX ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (CPXGF) SI Increased By 105.9%

The stock of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 58,732 shares traded. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has declined 48.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Has Until July 16 to Submit Compliance Plan; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Signed a Strategic Agreement with 500 IPO Fund for Bitcoin Miner Hosting Service; 16/04/2018 – SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPI.O – SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 500 IPO FUND FOR BITCOIN MINER HOSTING SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announced and Exhibited its Blockchain Services at 2018 Global Blockchain Investment Summit; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Launched Global Miner Hosting; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $50.80M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPI worth $2.54 million less.

CINEPLEX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had an increase of 105.9% in short interest. CPXGF’s SI was 614,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 105.9% from 298,300 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1024 days are for CINEPLEX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s short sellers to cover CPXGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 275 shares traded. Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China, the United States, and Greece. The company has market cap of $50.80 million. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 69.2 megawatts of solar projects.