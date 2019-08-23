SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) Contrasting side by side

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.22 N/A -0.85 0.00 Vivint Solar Inc. 6 3.39 N/A -0.24 0.00

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Vivint Solar Inc.'s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)'s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1% Vivint Solar Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -1.3%

A beta of 4.77 shows that SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is 377.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vivint Solar Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.38 beta.

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. Its rival Vivint Solar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Vivint Solar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Recommendations and Ratings for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and Vivint Solar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vivint Solar Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Vivint Solar Inc. has an average price target of $12.67, with potential upside of 51.01%.

Roughly 0% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Vivint Solar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45.95% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares. Competitively, Vivint Solar Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78% Vivint Solar Inc. 2.74% 4.7% 51.1% 105.22% 47.32% 116.54%

For the past year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Vivint Solar Inc.

Vivint Solar Inc. beats SPI Energy Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. The company installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. It also offers photovoltaic installation devices and software products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had an aggregate capacity of 681.1 megawatts covering 99,600 homes in 14 states. It has operations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Energy to provide customizable home energy storage systems in the United States. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.