Spherix (SPEX) Touches $2.29 Low on Aug, 9; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Sentiment Is 1.02

The stock of Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $2.22 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.29 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.69M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $170,670 less. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2892. About 33,240 shares traded. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 44.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 58 sold and reduced stock positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 50.98 million shares, up from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hilltop Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company has market cap of $5.69 million. The firm owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. It has a 2.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 155,943 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

