Spherix (SPEX) Reaches $2.29 Yearly Low; Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

The stock of Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.08 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.29 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.39M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $2.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $485,280 less. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 37,694 shares traded. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 44.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 208 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 195 trimmed and sold holdings in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 79.16 million shares, down from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Varian Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 72.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company has market cap of $5.39 million. The firm owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. It has a 2.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular.

More notable recent Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AVP, PSTG, SSL and SE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spherix Reports First Quarter 2019 Results of $11,937,000 in Assets and $982,000 in Liabilities – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spherix Files Preliminary Proxy Statement Advancing the Planned Acquisition of Assets of CBM BioPharma, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 927,034 shares traded or 63.89% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 30.3 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82M for 22.27 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.