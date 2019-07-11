Spherix (SPEX) Forms $2.46 Double Bottom; Broadview Advisors Upped Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake By $610,025

Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) formed double bottom with $2.31 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.46 share price. Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) has $5.28M valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 7,002 shares traded. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 26.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc acquired 46,925 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.36M shares with $17.87 million value, up from 1.31 million last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 4.74M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 11,764 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 12,641 shares. Oaktree Cap Mgmt Lp reported 2.22 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 51,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 4.32 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.27 million shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs stated it has 30,988 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Invesco Ltd reported 5.62M shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Lc invested in 874,120 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 553,554 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 35.59M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Natera Inc stake by 196,850 shares to 171,117 valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 14,325 shares and now owns 76,794 shares. Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reduced too.

