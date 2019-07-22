Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 187.25 N/A 0.21 15.88 Cardtronics plc 31 1.01 N/A 0.22 154.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cardtronics plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spherix Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Spherix Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cardtronics plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spherix Incorporated and Cardtronics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spherix Incorporated and Cardtronics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cardtronics plc’s average price target is $39, while its potential upside is 34.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spherix Incorporated and Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.96% and 0% respectively. Spherix Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.44%. Comparatively, Cardtronics plc has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94% Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated was less bullish than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats Spherix Incorporated on 11 of the 11 factors.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.