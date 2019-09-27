Spherix Incorporated (SPEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 2 0.00 2.33M -0.84 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 134 2.59 45.35M 16.08 9.76

In table 1 we can see Spherix Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spherix Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 107,417,823.06% 21.7% 19.4% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 33,782,777.12% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Spherix Incorporated has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Alliance Data Systems Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spherix Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spherix Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s potential upside is 26.39% and its average target price is $161.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares and 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend while Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bullish trend.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.