Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Comparison side by side

Both Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 185.83 N/A -0.84 0.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spherix Incorporated and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Risk & Volatility

Spherix Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Spherix Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spherix Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend while Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats on 4 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.