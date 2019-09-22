Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 171.54 N/A -0.84 0.00 comScore Inc. 9 0.36 N/A -2.35 0.00

Demonstrates Spherix Incorporated and comScore Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spherix Incorporated and comScore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4% comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Spherix Incorporated’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, comScore Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spherix Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Spherix Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spherix Incorporated and comScore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, comScore Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 614.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares and 75% of comScore Inc. shares. About 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42% comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than comScore Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spherix Incorporated beats comScore Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.