Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 206.01 N/A 0.21 15.88 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.19 N/A 1.41 4.01

In table 1 we can see Spherix Incorporated and Asta Funding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spherix Incorporated. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Spherix Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Asta Funding Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spherix Incorporated and Asta Funding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 9.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spherix Incorporated and Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.96% and 14.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 57.64% are Asta Funding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94% Asta Funding Inc. 20.8% 19.56% 35.93% 42.82% 68.39% 32.42%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated has weaker performance than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Asta Funding Inc. beats Spherix Incorporated.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.