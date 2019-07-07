Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

We are comparing Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00 Workday Inc. 189 16.12 N/A -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sphere 3D Corp. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sphere 3D Corp. and Workday Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44% Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Sphere 3D Corp. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Workday Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Workday Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares and 96.5% of Workday Inc. shares. About 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46% Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend while Workday Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Workday Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.