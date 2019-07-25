Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

As Application Software businesses, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.56 N/A -14.00 0.00

Demonstrates Sphere 3D Corp. and Safe-T Group Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Safe-T Group Ltd has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46% Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. was less bearish than Safe-T Group Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sphere 3D Corp. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.