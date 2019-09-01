Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 4.02 N/A 0.81 22.34

Demonstrates Sphere 3D Corp. and NIC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sphere 3D Corp. and NIC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.45 beta, while its volatility is 145.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NIC Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NIC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 0.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sphere 3D Corp. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 91% respectively. Insiders owned 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Comparatively, 3% are NIC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance while NIC Inc. has 45.35% stronger performance.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.