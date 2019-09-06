Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.55 N/A -3.12 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 7.75 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sphere 3D Corp. and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp. has a beta of 2.45 and its 145.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immersion Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Immersion Corporation has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 82% of Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. was more bearish than Immersion Corporation.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.