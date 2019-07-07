Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00 Domo Inc. 32 5.13 N/A -5.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sphere 3D Corp. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44% Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.4 and 0.2. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sphere 3D Corp. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 consensus target price and a 46.28% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sphere 3D Corp. and Domo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 81.1%. 9.2% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46% Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance while Domo Inc. has 86.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Domo Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.