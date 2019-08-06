Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

As Application Software businesses, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -3.12 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 6.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Sphere 3D Corp. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.45 beta, while its volatility is 145.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s average target price is $68, while its potential upside is 27.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.