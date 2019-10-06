Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)’s Financial Results Comparing With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 1 0.00 2.12M -3.12 0.00 2U Inc. 18 -0.54 57.90M -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sphere 3D Corp. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sphere 3D Corp. and 2U Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 164,366,568.46% 0% 0% 2U Inc. 326,197,183.10% -6.5% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.45 beta, while its volatility is 145.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 2U Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival 2U Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sphere 3D Corp. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s consensus target price is $34.8, while its potential upside is 112.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than 2U Inc.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.