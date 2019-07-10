Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.39 N/A -7.65 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 106 14.26 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sphere 3D Corp. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sphere 3D Corp. and RingCentral Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sphere 3D Corp. are 0.4 and 0.2. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Sphere 3D Corp. and RingCentral Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of RingCentral Inc. is $119.86, which is potential -2.07% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sphere 3D Corp. and RingCentral Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 0%. 9.2% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 44.52% stronger performance.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.