Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.54 N/A -3.12 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares and 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Sphere 3D Corp. has -50.82% weaker performance while Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 2.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Sphere 3D Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.