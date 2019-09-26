Sphera Funds Management LTD Upped Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Position by $550,000; Intuit (INTU) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $53.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 203,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 900,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.20M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269.78. About 390,170 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The institutional investor held 752,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 642,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 168,418 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 06/03/2018 – MINERVA CEO: BRF CASE DIDN’T HAVE EFFECT ON EXPORTS; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA: SLAUGHTER EXPANSION TO BE NEUTRALIZED BY DEMAND; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA UPDATES PROGRESS FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA AND INSOMNIA TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – Journal of Clinical Psychiatry Publishes Positive Results of Cognitive Performance From Phase 2B Trial of Roluperidone, Under Development by Minerva Neurosciences for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia; 19/04/2018 – DJ Minerva Neurosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NERV); 16/04/2018 – MINERVA CEO FERNANDO GALLETTI SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA TO REVIEW DECISION TO HALT BEEF OPS IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA SEES 2018 NET REVENUE BETWEEN BRL14.5B AND BRL15B; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q NET REV. R$3.53B, EST. R$3.41B; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL114.7M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8,796 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 304,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,031 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerva Neurosciences Announces Positive Top Line Results in Phase 2b Clinical Trial With Seltorexant (MIN-202) in Treatment of Depressed Patients With an Inadequate Response to SSRIs and SNRIs – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 312,667 shares to 579,593 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.